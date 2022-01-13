Morgan Stanley Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $191.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.