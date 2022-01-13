Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 375,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 310,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth $739,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moxian in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Moxian in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

