Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $557.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,074,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.