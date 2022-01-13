Name Change Token Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 105.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $469,143.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 131.9% higher against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,048,334 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

