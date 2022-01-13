Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 43,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.05 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

