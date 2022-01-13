National Bank Financial Trims Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Target Price to C$1.55

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. downgraded Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOSMF stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

