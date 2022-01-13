National Bank Financial Trims Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

