National Bank Financial Trims Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

