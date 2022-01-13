National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 350,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

