National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.95 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

