NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBPE stock opened at GBX 1,884 ($25.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £881.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,969.93 ($26.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,445.19.

In other news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($24.68) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($405,946.79).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

