Needham & Company LLC Raises Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $12.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

LQDA opened at $5.86 on Monday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

