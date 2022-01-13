NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

