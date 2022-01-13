NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Lowered to $33.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
