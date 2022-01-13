Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $537.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.40. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

