NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 24,457 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

