Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.57.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
