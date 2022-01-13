Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

