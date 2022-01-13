NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NASDAQ:NRSN) Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

