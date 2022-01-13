New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 714.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 68,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York City REIT will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

