New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.53 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

