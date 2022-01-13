New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $25.07 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

