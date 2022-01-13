New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

