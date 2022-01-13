New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 372.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 52.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

