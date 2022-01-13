New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.64 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.