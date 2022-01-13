New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

