New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $14.94 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

