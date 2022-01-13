New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $911.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.