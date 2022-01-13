Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NEWT opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $630.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

