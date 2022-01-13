NFT Index (NFTI) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,600.35 or 0.06091411 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $3,234.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.