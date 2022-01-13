Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.67. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

