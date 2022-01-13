Nicholas Warner Sells 62,166 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02.

NYSE:S opened at $46.99 on Thursday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

