Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 924.0% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NCPCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,044. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
