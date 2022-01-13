Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 924.0% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NCPCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,044. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

