Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of PXD opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.