Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,409 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE TECK opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

