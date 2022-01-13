Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

