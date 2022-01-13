Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

