NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

