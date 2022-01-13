NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $21.66 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $554.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

