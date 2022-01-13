NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 10,837 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $390.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.08. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

