NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,138,767 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

BKNG stock opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,311.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

