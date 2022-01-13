Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

