NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €35.16 ($39.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.54 and a 200-day moving average of €38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

