NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €35.16 ($39.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.54 and a 200-day moving average of €38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.