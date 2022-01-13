Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $133.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

