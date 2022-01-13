Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

NPIFF stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

