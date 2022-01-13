NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $134.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $540.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.87 million, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $613.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -269.04 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

