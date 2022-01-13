NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,689. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

