NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

PFXF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,797. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

