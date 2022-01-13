NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $189.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

