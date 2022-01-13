Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $114.72 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

