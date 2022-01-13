Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

