Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 89.1% in December

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NES traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 8,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

