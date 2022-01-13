NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,350,256. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $693.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

